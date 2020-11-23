Insider Buying: Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) Insider Acquires £311,639.90 in Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) insider Mark Allan acquired 45,695 shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, with a total value of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 676.80 ($8.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. Land Securities Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.32). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 569.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 571.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.33%.

About Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

