Insider Buying: Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) Insider Acquires £311,639.90 in Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) insider Mark Allan acquired 45,695 shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, with a total value of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 676.80 ($8.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. Land Securities Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.32). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 569.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 571.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.33%.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

