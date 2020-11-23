Insider Buying: Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) Insider Acquires £49,999.95 in Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) insider Quentin Higham acquired 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.95 ($65,325.25).

Shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.82) on Monday. Brand Architekts Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.91.

Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) Company Profile

Brand Architekts Group plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom, rest of European countries, and internationally. The company offers skincare, haircare, body care, bathing, men's products, gifting products, and accessories under the Super Facialist, Dr SALTS+, Dirty Works, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

