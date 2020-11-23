Insider Buying: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Acquires $1,739,500.00 in Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Srs Investment Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,500.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 79,907 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $2,819,118.96.

On Friday, September 11th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 101,665 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $3,391,544.40.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 109,715 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $3,762,127.35.

On Friday, September 4th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 39,549 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $1,373,141.28.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 33,064 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.88 per share, with a total value of $1,153,272.32.

On Monday, August 31st, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 140,350 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $4,816,812.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 285,390 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $9,560,565.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 212,337 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $6,968,900.34.

CAR stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,725.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.