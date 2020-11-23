Insider Buying: AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) (LON:ADT) Insider Acquires £12,488 in Stock

AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) (LON:ADT) insider Philip John Race acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £12,488 ($16,315.65).
Shares of LON ADT opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $58.82 million and a P/E ratio of -305.71. AdEPT Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 160.05 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.84.
About AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L)
Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.