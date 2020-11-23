Insider Buying: AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) (LON:ADT) Insider Acquires £12,488 in Stock

AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) (LON:ADT) insider Philip John Race acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £12,488 ($16,315.65).

Shares of LON ADT opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $58.82 million and a P/E ratio of -305.71. AdEPT Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 160.05 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.84.

Get AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) alerts:

About AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.