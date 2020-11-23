InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InMode Ltd. is a provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology. The company serves plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. InMode Ltd. is based in Yokneam, Israel. “

Get InMode alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded InMode from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

INMD stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 2.11.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $13,404,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $816,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMode (INMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.