Independent Research Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €160.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.79 ($178.57).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €194.65 ($229.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €163.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €152.54. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.03.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

