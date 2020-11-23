Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.65.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

TSE IMO opened at C$22.57 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.