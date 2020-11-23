iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMBI. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

IMBI stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.96.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo purchased 256,000 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iMedia Brands by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

