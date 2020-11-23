ImageCash Trading Up 34.3% Over Last Week (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 58.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. ImageCash has a total market cap of $56,881.08 and $1,642.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00163737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.40 or 0.01006596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00191583 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00096900 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 105,299.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006834 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,073,248 coins and its circulating supply is 4,954,248 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.