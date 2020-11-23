Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after buying an additional 772,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after purchasing an additional 367,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.77. 27,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,009. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.