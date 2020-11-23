Idea Chain Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $407,349.00 (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a total market capitalization of $94.98 million and approximately $407,349.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00010007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

