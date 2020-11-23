IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Up 17.2% in October

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3.27. 365,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,813,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.19. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.