Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE) Shares Gap Down to $90.00

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.00, but opened at $85.55. Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) shares last traded at $88.90, with a volume of 1,581,680 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HYVE shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.77. The stock has a market cap of $172.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.96.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.