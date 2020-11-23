Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Shares Gap Down to $7.60

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.20. Huize shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 25 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Huize from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Huize alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.