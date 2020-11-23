HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Gap Down to $4.27

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $3.72. HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 9,465 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTGM. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.43.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 141.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,579,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $802,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

