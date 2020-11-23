H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) Insider Buys £22,700 in Stock

H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) insider Richard Withers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £22,700 ($29,657.70).

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Richard Withers acquired 10,000 shares of H&T Group plc (HAT.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($34,883.72).

Shares of H&T Group plc (HAT.L) stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 286.31. The company has a market cap of $107.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. H&T Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 398 ($5.20).

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

