H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given New $14.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $14.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $10.44 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $16.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

