Holloway Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $335.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.64.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

