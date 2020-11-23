Hill Winds Capital LP Takes Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. National Storage Affiliates Trust makes up 3.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.17% of National Storage Affiliates Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 0.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.