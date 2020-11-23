Hill Winds Capital LP Takes Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Essex Property Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,398 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.47.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.29 and its 200 day moving average is $225.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

