Hill Winds Capital LP Sells 36,000 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Hill Winds Capital LP cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

BXP stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.99. 14,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,794. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

