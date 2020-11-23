Hill Winds Capital LP Sells 15,000 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Hill Winds Capital LP cut its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $465,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 115,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE FR traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.49. 13,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.