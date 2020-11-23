Hill Winds Capital LP Reduces Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Hill Winds Capital LP trimmed its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities makes up about 2.1% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.05% of American Campus Communities worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 38.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 18.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 209,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 16.0% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,598. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

