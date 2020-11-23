Hill Winds Capital LP Raises Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. CoreSite Realty makes up 1.5% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 235,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 229,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $126,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,116 shares of company stock worth $983,565 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,532. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.