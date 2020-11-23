Hill Winds Capital LP Purchases New Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,000. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises about 7.2% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $94,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 523,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $30.81. 14,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,951. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

