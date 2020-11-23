Hill Winds Capital LP Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Plymouth Industrial REIT accounts for about 2.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 1.28% of Plymouth Industrial REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

PLYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of PLYM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.51. 3,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,893. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

