Hill Winds Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 75.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of BRX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 64,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,096. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

