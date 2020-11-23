Hill Winds Capital LP Has $5.39 Million Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust accounts for approximately 4.3% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.49% of Independence Realty Trust worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,541 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,970,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 835,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,502,000 after buying an additional 701,414 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $13.25. 5,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,452. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.