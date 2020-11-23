Hill Winds Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties makes up 7.2% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.18% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,808,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 96,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 85,253 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $141.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,093. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.22.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,769 shares of company stock worth $912,881. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

