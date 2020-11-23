Hill Winds Capital LP Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Hill Winds Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises 0.9% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after buying an additional 725,486 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,051,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,481,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,526. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.47.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

