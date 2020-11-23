Hill Winds Capital LP Cuts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Hill Winds Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 15.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 353,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 86.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 334,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.83. 60,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,135. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.