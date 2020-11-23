Hill Winds Capital LP Buys Shares of 165,000 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000. Cousins Properties accounts for 3.8% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cousins Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cousins Properties by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after buying an additional 225,925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 231,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 805.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 299.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,191,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 893,130 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.95. 4,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,785. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

