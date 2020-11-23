Hill Winds Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust of America accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.53 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 24.9 million square feet of GLA, with $7.3 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.