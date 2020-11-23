Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires Shares of 450,000 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. Empire State Realty Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 869,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 170,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 128,537 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 718,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 367,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $9.17. 68,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -868.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $14.31.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

