Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires Shares of 115,000 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. Essential Properties Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $153,000.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.67. 5,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,743. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.22. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.