Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires 35,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for about 4.4% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 329,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.10. 9,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,900. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

