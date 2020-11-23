Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 117,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.20. 26,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,754. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $176.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

