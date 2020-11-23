Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes $638,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.21. 21,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,300. The company has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.38 and its 200 day moving average is $308.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

