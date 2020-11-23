Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes $472,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,455,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

