Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 959 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 959 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $265,775,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $628,350,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $452.10. 10,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,729. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.13.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.