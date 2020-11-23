Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,991 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $56,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 438,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 187,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.0% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.31. 86,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,437,854. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

