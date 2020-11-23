Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.28.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,279,097. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

