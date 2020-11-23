Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.65. 103,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,572,273. The firm has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

