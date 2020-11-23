Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

NYSE FDX traded up $7.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.42. 31,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,416. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $293.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

