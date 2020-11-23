Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 521,751 shares of company stock worth $165,787,386. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded up $7.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $330.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $322.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.