Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,524 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,308 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,647 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,809,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,739,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54,917 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.19.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,091. The company has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day moving average of $197.58. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

