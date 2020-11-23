Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 85,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,882,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

