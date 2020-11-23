Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $525,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.46. 270,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,596,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.38. The company has a market cap of $732.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.40.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

