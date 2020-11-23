Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.15. The company had a trading volume of 64,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

