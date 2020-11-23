Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,601. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $227.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.24.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

